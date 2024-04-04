Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.