Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

