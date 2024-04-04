Boeing’s (BA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Melius

Melius reissued their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.98 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06, a PEG ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 59.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

