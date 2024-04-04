StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

