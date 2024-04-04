Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $282.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.56.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $254.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.16. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Chubb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

