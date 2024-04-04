Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $70.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

NYSE:AAP opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

