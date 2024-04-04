HC Wainwright Trims Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price to $12.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTFree Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Altimmune Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $499.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.05. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

