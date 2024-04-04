HC Wainwright Trims Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price to $12.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $499.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.05. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

