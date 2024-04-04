Analysts Issue Forecasts for Braze, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Braze in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Braze stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Braze by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

