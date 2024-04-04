Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 1,030,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADMLF opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

