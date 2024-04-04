Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.