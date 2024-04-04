Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Shares of FIGS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $759.50 million, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

