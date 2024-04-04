BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

