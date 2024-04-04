BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$112.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.23.

TSE:DOO opened at C$100.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

