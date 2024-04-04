Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) PT Raised to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
TSE:HPS.A opened at C$150.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$34.82 and a 12 month high of C$153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.99.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.