Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) PT Raised to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

TSE:HPS.A opened at C$150.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$34.82 and a 12 month high of C$153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.99.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.