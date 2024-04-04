FY2024 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Cut by Analyst

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.24 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 2.00. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

