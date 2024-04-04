William Blair Comments on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $14.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $264.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.