Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at about $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

