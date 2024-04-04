Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $25.95.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at about $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.