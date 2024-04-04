Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

MARK opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 638,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

