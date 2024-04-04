Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

