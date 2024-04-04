Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.