Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

