Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
