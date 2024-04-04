StockNews.com Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Citigroup increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $100.43 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

