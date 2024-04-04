StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.