StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.55. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

