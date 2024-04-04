Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFMD

Affimed Trading Up 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 461.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189,243 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 520,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affimed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.