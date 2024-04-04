AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AdTheorent

AdTheorent Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AdTheorent by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AdTheorent by 32.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AdTheorent by 90.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.