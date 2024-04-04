Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $127.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $159.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,836 shares of company stock worth $106,696,980. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

