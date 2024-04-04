Cormark Cuts Westaim (CVE:WED) Price Target to C$4.75

Westaim (CVE:WED – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Westaim Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVE:WED opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Westaim has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.68.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.71 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 86.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westaim will post 0.01369 earnings per share for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

