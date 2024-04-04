Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.80. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.30 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.22.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $229.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

