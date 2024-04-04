Scotiabank Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex Cuts Dividend

Shares of MX stock opened at C$65.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.71. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$50.57 and a 1 year high of C$66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.