Ewen Hamilton Gilmour Acquires 10,299 Shares of Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Stock

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Hamilton Gilmour acquired 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,990.03 ($12,540.84).

Guinness VCT Price Performance

Guinness VCT stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.15) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.77. Guinness VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.26).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guinness VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guinness VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.