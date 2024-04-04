American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

