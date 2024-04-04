AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $11.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.78% from the stock’s current price.
AGF Management Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.19.
AGF Management Company Profile
