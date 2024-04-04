AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $11.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.78% from the stock’s current price.

AGF Management Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.