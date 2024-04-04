Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.64.

CNR opened at C$176.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$174.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$162.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a market cap of C$113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

