Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Fielmann Group has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Get Fielmann Group alerts:

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.