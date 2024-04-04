Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 1,820,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,607.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUSQF opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

