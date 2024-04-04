Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KKOYY stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

About Kesko Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.