Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

AMD traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,479,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,785,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

