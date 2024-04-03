Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,034,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,572,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

