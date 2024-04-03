Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $8.33 on Wednesday, hitting $373.16. 1,389,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,965. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $373.54.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

