Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAT traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.99. The stock had a trading volume of 578,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,654. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $372.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.