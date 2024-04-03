Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.65. 5,069,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,667. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.32. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

