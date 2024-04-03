LVZ Inc. Has $27.69 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

