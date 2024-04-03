Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $96.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

