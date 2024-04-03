Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,162,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,019,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

