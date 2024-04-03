Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.04. 19,750,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,812,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.