VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.7%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.52 and last traded at $226.65. Approximately 1,957,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,796,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.01.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

