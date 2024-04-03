International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.82 and last traded at $190.65. Approximately 578,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,063,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

