The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.62. 1,051,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,854. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

