WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,899. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.