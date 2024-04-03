Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $478.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

