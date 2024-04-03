Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $478.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.